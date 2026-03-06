A day of miracles: Dick and Dave’s 23rd Annual Miracle Day Radiothon kicks off Friday morning

For 23 years now, Q99 has held the Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day radiothon, raising money for Carilion Children’s.

10 community journalist Jason Freund was with them in their studio Friday morning as they prepared for the special all-day event.

Broadcasting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., this special event will feature stories from local families whose children have benefited from the lifesaving care through Carilion Children’s, our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

10 News spoke with Children’s Miracle Network Director Macy Ware about how the special event has made a huge difference for Carilion Children’s.

“We’re eager to have the phone lines continue to ring, and we’re just so thankful for all of our listeners so far and everyone who’s called in to make a donation for a difference for Carilion Children’s,” Ware said.

She said the courage shown by local families who share their stories during the radiothon is admirable.

“I think it’s so important because these families are taking their time and sharing one of the hardest moments that’ll ever face in their life and they’re taking the time to come on the radio station and share it with our community to let us know how important it is these funds are for our hospital and for Children’s Miracle Network, and I think that’s so amazing,” she explained.

Ware said 7 a.m. is one of the matching hours, so if you call in and make a donation, it will be matched by a partner up to $1,000.

Every donation will go toward essential treatments, cutting-edge equipment, and vital support for children in Southwest Virginia. For more on the radio event, click here.