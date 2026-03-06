Early voting begins in Roanoke amid Virginia redistricting debate

ROANOKE, VA – There’s a back-and-forth battle happening across the Commonwealth - and it all centers around redistricting.

Early voting is officially underway, and the voters 10 News spoke with are clearly divided.

“Vote no,” Roanoke voter Paulette Lawson said.

“I’m gonna vote yes,” Roanoke voter Marlene Hamlette said.

Virginia voters are being asked one question: Should the state temporarily redraw its congressional map?

But that question has caused quite a stir.

“The redistricting map is unfair because it’s been purposefully gerrymandered,” Lawson said.

“I think it’s important that Virginia has a chance. With all the things happening in red states, that blue states can also do those same things and give us the same edge that the red states have,” Roanoke voter Frances Saunders said.

The proposed map would shift Virginia’s congressional delegation from a nearly even split to a possible 10–1 Democratic majority.

“I don’t believe that dividing the districts will do any good,” Roanoke voter Norma Dempsey said.

“I hope it gives us an edge,” Saunders said.

Roanoke registrar Nicholas Ocampo says voters lined up early to voice their opinions.

“We actually had a short line, which was good to see, and after that it’s been steady,” Ocampo said.

Ocampo says an April election is almost unheard of, and this one has been marked with uncertainty.

“The calendar year election-wise has kinda been turned on its head,” he said.

While turnout in non-presidential elections tends to be lower, voters we spoke with in both Roanoke and salem are motivated.

“I want to make sure that my vote gets counted. There is nothing fair about this,” A Salem voter said.

“In order for us to move this country, and these states and cities forward, we need to put politicians in the seats that care about the people,” Saunders said.

Even if voters don’t agree on redistricting, they do agree on this: get out and vote.

“It is our civic responsibility to do what our ancestors did for us,” Saunders said.

“Get out, do it early, bring your family, your friends, your neighbors, get people to vote,” Lawson said.

“We talk a lot about not having a voice, and we get a chance and a platform to have a voice, we need to do what we know we need to do,” Hamlette said.

You can cast your ballot early through April 18, with election day set for April 21