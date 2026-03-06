Man arrested and charged with multiple offenses after making threats towards Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it had arrested a 34-year-old man on multiple charges after officials said he made threats to kill law enforcement officials.

Officials say that on Wednesday, an LPD detective received a threatening phone call from Todd Murray of Lynchburg. During the call, Murray made threats to kill the LPD detective and other law enforcement officers.

In addition to the call, Murray sent threats in writing as well, LPD said. Detectives investigated and obtained a felony warrant. A coordinated effort led to Murray’s arrest without incident. While investigating threats, detectives also located a firearm and a distribution level of marijuana, leading to additional felony charges.

As a result of this investigation, Todd Murray has been charged with the following offenses:

§ 18.2-60 – Felony Threats in Writing

§ 18.2-308.2 – Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

§ 18.2-248.1 – Distribution of Marijuana

§ 18.2-460 – Felony Obstruction of Justice – 2 Counts

Murray was also served with a Violation of Probation with the underlying charge of Robbery. Murray is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.