Man killed in Bedford County hit-and-run; State Police seek suspect vehicle

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County that left a man dead.

The crash happened at 12:29 a.m. Friday on Waterlick Road at Valleywood Drive. Authorities say a vehicle believed to be a 2019 to 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling east, ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, and then hit a pedestrian. State Police said the driver did not stop at the scene.

Recommended Videos

The pedestrian was identified as Robert Lee Dresser Jr., 57, of Thaxton. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle likely has damage to the passenger-side grille and is missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The crash remains under investigation.