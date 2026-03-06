Measles exposure at Lynchburg General Hospital; What you need to know

Lynchburg – The Virginia Department of Health is monitoring a measles exposure in Lynchburg after an out-of-state resident with a confirmed case of measles was seen Monday in the emergency department at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

The person was there between 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 2.

The person had recently traveled internationally, and health officials say those who may have been exposed have been contacted.

VDH Vaccine Preventable Disease Coordinator Meredith Robinson said most people in Virginia have immunity to measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low.

“For someone who’s vaccinated, it’s very unlikely that they would develop measles symptoms. But of course, you can see on CDC’s website, there is a small percentage of people who have been identified as measles cases in the United States who have being vaccinated. So breakthrough cases can happen.” Robinson said.

Data through VDH shows 88.9% of 2-year-old’s in Virginia are vaccinated. Robinson says approximately 95% of kindergarteners are vaccinated for measles as it is a school requirement.

“If there was any unvaccinated individuals who were in this location during those times. There is a high likelihood or it’s at about a nine out of 10 chance, how it’s been quantified that you can develop measles from an exposure. So just, again, it’s highly infectious and we see how it has been traveling really quickly through unvaccinated communities.”

As of this report, Virginia has recorded 10 confirmed measles cases this year, double the number reported last year, VDH said. Health officials urged people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to contact their doctor about vaccination and testing.

The City of Lynchburg released a statement about the exposure and shared an informative video to it’s Facebook page Thursday.

What to Do If You Have Been Exposed to Measles

VDH stresses if anyone who was at the potential exposure sites at the times should: