Mental Health Gala in Appomattox to raise funds for children’s mental health

A new fundraising gala will raise money for children’s mental health in Appomattox and the Lynchburg region.

The Next Chapter Mental Health Gala will be held on March 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Community Center in Appomattox.

The gala is being hosted by 14-year-old Isabelle Clement, who organized the event to raise money for children in the area who need mental health support. The Butterfly Project was started by Bradley and Kimberly Chenault to address mental health needs in Appomattox and nearby rural communities.

The evening will include dinner, guest speakers, live music, a silent auction and a live auction led by auctioneer Ben Clark. Chenault said proceeds will be split 50/50 between the Butterfly Project and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Lynchburg Out of the Darkness Walk.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or AFSP, raises awareness about suicide prevention and supports education efforts through events such as the Lynchburg Out of the Darkness Walk.

The gala hopes to increase local resources and awareness for mental-health services in the region.

10 News previewed the gala on Wednesday with in-studio interviews featuring Isabelle Clement, Kimberly Chenault, and Chase Blankenship, a representative of the AFSP Lynchburg Out of the Darkness Walk. The interviews gave viewers a first look at the event and its goals.

Organizers say parking will be available near the Community Center. The dress code is suits or long dresses; tuxedos are not required. If the gala is successful, planners intend to make it an annual event.

For more information or to buy tickets by phone, organizers ask that readers consult the event flyer or contact the Butterfly Project. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the door or by emailing butterflyproject2026@gmail.com.