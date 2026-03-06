Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash and congestion on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving North or South on I-81 in Roanoke County, expect delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle crash near the 136-mile marker of I-81N in Roanoke County. As of 3:11 p.m., the left shoulder and left lane are closed.

If you’re heading southbound, increased congestion is causing backups on I-81S near the 134.7 mile-marker. The backups are around 6.25 miles as of 3:21 p.m.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.

