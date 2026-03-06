Radford Coffee Company, HazelBea Catering celebrate 10-year anniversary

RADFORD, Va. – For years, it has been difficult to sustain a small main street business in many parts of the region. But in Radford, several businesses recently celebrated a major milestone.

The Radford Coffee Company marked its 10th anniversary as a staple of the West Radford business community. The day also marked the 10-year anniversary of HazelBea Catering, another business owned by Rachel Doyle and named after her grandmothers, Hazel and Beatrice.

Rachel Doyle, owner of Radford Coffee Co. and HazelBea Catering, said the milestone brought back memories of the past decade.

“In business, you have to constantly be forecasting and thinking about the future as part of your job,” Doyle said. “Today, however, I am just flooded with all of the memories of the last 10 years of all of the people who have helped us along the way and supported us.”

Employees say the business has become an important part of the community.

“This is definitely a place that’s come to be a huge part of the community, especially with somebody like Rachel being the owner,” said Kaitlyn O’Shaughnessy, an employee at Radford Coffee Co. “She’s just so charismatic, and it’s hard not to love this place and love her.”

Saturday’s celebration also gave the city an opportunity to show appreciation for Doyle and her businesses.

“I had no idea there was going to be this kind of turnout,” Doyle said. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see everyone. There are certainly pitfalls of having a business in a small town, but one of the greatest things is that people show up for you. They did that today, and they’ve done that for the last 10 years.”

For staff members, the large turnout highlighted the connection between the business and the community it serves.

“It’s incredible to see so many people come out here and represent the love for this business that’s spread all throughout the community,” said Gordon Alexander, head roaster at Radford Coffee Co. “We have our three pillars of food, coffee and community, and this is the community right here. This is what it’s all about.”

Throughout the anniversary celebration, one word was heard repeatedly: love.

“When there’s a lot of love and hard work and effort put into a place, I think people can feel that when they come into your establishment,” Doyle said. “And I think you can feel that here.”

Employees said that atmosphere has been a defining part of the business for a decade.

“You can just feel the love that radiates from this place,” said Rylee Lyons, an employee at Radford Coffee Co. “It’s crazy to think that for 10 years it’s been the foundation of that.”

Radford Mayor David Horton and Vice Mayor Seth Gillespie attended the event, along with several members of the business community from surrounding areas.