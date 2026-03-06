Roanoke-area young artist competes in Bob Ross “Most Artistic Kid” national contest

ROANOKE, Va. – A young Roanoke-area artist is gaining national attention after entering the Bob Ross “Most Artistic Kid” contest, where supporters can vote online to help him advance in the competition.

Gavin Baldi said his interest in painting began unexpectedly during a visit to a hobby store, where he noticed an episode of The Joy of Painting playing.

“I have a hobby for RC trucks and I was at the hobby store one time and the manager was watching a Bob Ross, a Joy of Painting episode,” Baldi said. “I saw how easily the techniques were and I even stayed to watch it a little bit. Then I went home and got art supplies and watched an episode of The Joy of Painting.”

Baldi said his first painting was an oil landscape inspired by Ross’ style. Since then, he has continued creating paintings, often drawing inspiration from Ross’ techniques and tutorials.

“One thing I like about Bob Ross paintings is that you can go outside and paint whatever and you know the techniques to everything,” he said.

Although Baldi has always enjoyed creative activities, his mother, Starla Baldi, said his painting ability surprised her when he first began experimenting with canvases in December.

“He’s always been artistic. He’s been very creative and interested in everything from drawing to tinkering,” she said. “But the painting just happened in December. He asked me one night, randomly, ‘Do you have canvases that I can use and some paint?’ He came out like 30 minutes later with some of these pieces of work that I was like, ‘You just did that. Wow.’”

His mother said the opportunity came about after a friend encouraged them to apply.

“A friend tagged me in a post that was a Bob Ross post about ‘Most Artistic Kid,’” she said. “She said, ‘I think he should enter.’ So we did, and about a month later, we got an email that he could be part of the competition.”

The contest winner will have their artwork displayed at the Minnetrista Museum in Indiana, appear on a special episode of The Joy of Painting, and receive a $20,000 prize.

Starla Baldi said the potential prize could help support her son’s future.

“He could be on that show, he can be in the museum and get $20,000 that can go toward his future — whether that’s his first car or college or a down payment on a house,” she said.

Supporters can vote for Gavin once per day in the online competition.

Baldi said his favorite part of painting is watching a landscape come together on the canvas.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I like seeing all the colors while I’m painting and how they turn out in the end as I make little touches.”

Starla Baldi said much of the family’s effort now is focused on spreading the word and encouraging people to vote.

“The biggest thing I’ve been doing is just sharing on social media and trying to get word out,” she said. “It’s daily voting, so we’re just hoping the community will support him.”