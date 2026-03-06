Velma has spent over a year in a shelter, could she be your new best friend?

Velma has been at the Floyd County Humane Society for 421 days waiting for her forever home. Before she came to FCHS, she was at the local pound for months also waiting. She was surrendered with her brother, to no fault of their own, and have been living a life of uncertainty and loneliness ever since.

Floyd County – The Floyd County Humane Society is searching for a home for one of their longest tenured shelter dogs.

Velma is described as a sweet, cuddly and loving senior dog who has spent more than a year waiting for a forever home.

The shelter describes Velma as about a 10-year-old who loves walks, naps and snuggling on the couch. Staff and volunteers call her gentle, patient and resilient, and say she showed good house manners during brief foster stays.

Velma was surrendered to local animal services with her brother and spent months at the pound before arriving at the Floyd County Humane Society. Shelter staff say she has been at the humane society for 422 days, receiving attention from volunteers but still waiting for adoption.

Volunteers say Velma would thrive as an only dog and would appreciate a calm home where she can be the center of attention, enjoy regular walks and spend afternoons snoozing beside her person.

To apply, interested adopters should fill out the Floyd County Humane Society adoption questionnaire online. The shelter will contact qualified applicants to arrange a meet-and-greet and provide more details.

Could Velma be your new best friend?