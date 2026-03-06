WATCH: Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb talks city budget, potential layoffs, Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, 10 News spoke to Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb regarding the city budget, the potential of layoffs to improve the city’s deficit, and what we can expect from the recent sale of Hotel Roanoke.
You can watch the full interview here:
ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, 10 News spoke to Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb regarding the city budget, the potential of layoffs to improve the city’s deficit, and what we can expect from the recent sale of Hotel Roanoke.
You can watch the full interview here:
Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.