Back on the Rack Offers Big Savings for Local Families

SALEM, VA – Kids grow fast, and keeping up with clothes, toys, and all the gear that comes with them can get expensive.

One popular local consignment event is hoping to make that a little easier for families.

Back on the Rack’s Spring and Summer sale starts Wednesday, March 11 at the Salem Civic Center, bringing thousands of gently used and new items for babies, kids, teens and even moms all under one roof.

The event gives families a chance to shop for big savings on things kids often outgrow quickly - from clothes and shoes to toys, books, baby gear and sporting equipment.

It also allows parents to turn those outgrown items into extra cash.

Owner Ginny Morgan says the goal is simple: help families save money while helping other families make money on items they no longer need.

Back on the Rack first started in 2008 when a group of local moms wanted a better way to buy and sell kids’ items. Since then, it’s grown into one of the largest consignment sales in Southwest Virginia, drawing families from across the region.

Sellers set their own prices and bring in items their families have outgrown, while shoppers can often find deals at a fraction of retail prices.

Organizers say the event is also about sustainability - encouraging families to reuse items instead of throwing them away.

For many parents, it’s become a seasonal tradition: clean out the closets, earn a little money, and stock up on what the kids need next.

Back on the Rack’s Spring and Summer sale begins March 11.

Times and promotions vary from day to day. You can find the full schedule below.