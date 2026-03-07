Lynchburg voters begin casting their ballots ahead of Virginia special election

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg voters who want to cast ballots before Election Day can use early voting at the city registrar’s office. Early voting runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues through April 18.

Election Day is April 21, when 18 polling locations are expected to open across the city. Voters planning to cast ballots in person are advised to check the polling location list and hours before they go.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is April 10. Voters should confirm whether that date is the postmark deadline, the application-receipt deadline, or both.

Bill Aaron, a Lynchburg resident, said, “As somebody that’s for the United States, it’s a responsibility for everybody to get out and do individual voting.”