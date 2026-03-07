Traffic stop leads to high-speed pursuit in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two arrests were made after a traffic stop led to a high-speed pursuit in Henry County early Saturday morning, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe at the Dutch Inn Motel in Collinsville just after midnight on Saturday. As they approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee the scene, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

Deputies said the pursuit began southbound on Virginia Avenue. Not long after, the suspect vehicle crashed near the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville.

Following the crash, the driver was taken into custody without further incident and identified as 44-year-old Stephen Gravley. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Eluding Police

Driving Under the Influence

Gravley iscurrently being held at the Henry County Detention Center without bond.

In addition, as law enforcement began the pursuit, they said one of the deputies’ vehicles was struck by a Toyota Tacoma, just in front of the Dutch Inn. At the time of the crash, the vehicle’s lights and sirens were already active. The crash resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

As a result, 23-year-old Colby Jackson was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. He is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in either crash. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.