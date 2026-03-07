Two injured after shooting incident in Lynchburg, police investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were injured during a shooting incident in Lynchburg on Saturday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to the 1300 block of Church Street around noon for reports of a malicious wounding. Upon arrival, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said that during the investigation, a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. He was also taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement said that this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Owen at 434-455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.