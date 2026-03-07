Wanted North Carolina man arrested in Grayson County, facing murder charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A man wanted out of North Carolina was found and taken into custody in Grayson County, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said.

GCSO said they were contacted by the North Carolina Orange County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a subject wanted for first-degree murder. They stated the suspect was possibly located in the Little River section of Grayson County.

Authorities said they soon prepared search warrants, and drones were launched by GCSO and Virginia State Police to survey the area and monitor the suspect. After confirming the suspect’s location, deputies were sent to an address on Windwood Lane.

Law enforcement said they arrived and took 53-year-old Matthew Jared Vukmer into custody without incident around 5:30 p.m. He was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Vukmer is now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail, pending extradition back to North Carolina to face murder charges.