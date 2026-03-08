Botetourt County considers 33-acre, fenced solar farm proposal in Fincastle

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County’s Planning Commission will consider a proposal Monday night to build a 5-megawatt solar facility on a 53.4-acre lot off of Roanoke Road in Fincastle. The agenda states, “33 acres of which will be leased by New Leaf Energy to construct and operate a solar energy facility.”

The applicant, New Leaf Energy, says the system would operate under a “community scale solar energy program,” allowing residents and businesses to subscribe to portions of the solar output and receive credits on their utility bills.

The agenda for Botetourt County’s March 9 planning commission meeting states, “The applicants have indicated the purpose of this solar energy facility is to operate under the ‘community scale solar energy program. This program allows New Leaf Energy to generate renewable energy to be fed into the local energy grid, allowing residents and businesses to subscribe to portions of the solar output, providing those who opt into utility bill credits and the ability to support local renewable energy.”

Synergy Solar estimates the project could power as many as 1,000 homes under ideal conditions, and the farm would use around 12,234 panels secured behind a seven-foot fence.

Michael Sullivan, a Botetourt County resident, said he supports the project. “I think it’s an absolutely great idea. I come from the understanding that we got to take care of our nature, we’ve got to take care of our environment. Why not? is my opinion.”

Opponents have raised concerns about the project’s impact on the local environment, scenery and whether it could affect property values.

A public comment emailed to the planning commission and also available on the agenda states, “I am totally opposed to a commercial solar farm in any area of Botetourt County. Let me just say, we do have some kar panels in our home and it was a good investment and I’ve seen plenty of them on farms and small businesses, which is where they belong. No one buys property expecting a large-scale solar energy business right next to them. It destroys natural habitat for the animals. Renewable energy is good, but not for the scenery. If they’re bent on doing solar, appreciated be it to be placed on the roofs of the school system in Botetourt County.”

Some residents also questioned where the power would be sold and whether the proposed Google data center in the area could be a buyer.

The application submitted to the county does not identify any specific buyer, list a total cost, or say who would pay for construction up front.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hear the request Monday night, March 9, at 57 S. Center Drive in Daleville at 6 p.m.

The Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance planned a rally before the meeting at 5 p.m. outside the same address.

10 News will attend the meeting and report reactions from residents and officials on Monday night.