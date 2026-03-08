Huddle Up Moms host event aimed at improving postpartum health

ROANOKE, Va. – The focus is almost always on your new baby, but the health of mothers matters too.

On Sunday, Huddle Up Moms hosted Be VOCAL: Hear Her - a postpartum storytelling event aimed at improving postpartum health outcomes.

The event marks the launch of Huddle Up Moms’ Hear Her: Postpartum Still At‑Risk Initiative, a new effort focused on maternal health education, advocacy, and postpartum health issues, some of which can be life-threatening.

“I suffered with preeclampsia for an entire year after I gave birth and didn’t understand the warning signs. So we’re here to spread awareness, to make sure that women’s voices get heard, that they’re seen in the health care system, and that our health care systems takes them serious. And so, Huddle Up Moms really wants to be the bridge between the community and the health care.” Natasha Saunders, program director of Moms Under Pressure

Huddle Up Moms plans to hold more events focusing on postpartum health throughout the year and has plenty of resources for moms of all kinds. You can find their website and resources here.