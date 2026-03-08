Law enforcement searching for man after altercation in Henry County

Photo of the suspect during an altercation in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is working to identify a man after an altercation occurred in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said a resident reported that a man drove up around Doyle Road, spinning gravel while riding a dirt bike. The resident then confronted the man, resulting in an argument. During this time, the suspect allegedly spat on the resident.

Authorities said that during the argument, a 17-year-old girl who was present at the time recorded the incident on her phone. As the suspect began to leave the area, he allegedly kicked the girl in the leg while riding away.

HCSO is now investigating the incident and asking anyone with possible information regarding the man’s identity to contact them at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (276-632-463).