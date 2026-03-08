Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Lynchburg

Police in Lynchburg are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. on March 8 to the 1500 block of Longview Road for a report of a malicious wounding.

When crews arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire Department crews. Police say he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Owen at 434-455-6157 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.