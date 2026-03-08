Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider
Trending
Law enforcement searching for man after altercation in Henry County
Velma has spent over a year in a shelter, could she be your new best friend?
The Current

Local News

Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Lynchburg

It happened just after midnight on Longview Road

Police in Lynchburg are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

LYNCHBURG, VA – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. on March 8 to the 1500 block of Longview Road for a report of a malicious wounding.

Recommended Videos

When crews arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire Department crews. Police say he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Owen at 434-455-6157 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.