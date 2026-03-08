Skip to main content
One injured after single-vehicle crash in Bedford

Photo of the overturned vehicle from the March 7 crash in Bedford. (Copyright 2026 by Bedford Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD, Va. – One person is injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford on Saturday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they responded to the 3800 block of Big Island Highway around 12:09 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a vehicle accident with an injury. Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle off the roadway and overturned with heavy damage, with one occupant trapped inside.

Authorities said they worked for 25 minutes to remove the individual, who was then taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where another crew member then transported the patient to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash.

