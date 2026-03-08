RVSPCA displays animal artwork for 2026 Best in Show

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for some new animal-related art? Check out the RVSPA, as they are currently displaying and judging art for their 2026 Best in Show art contest!

Best in Show is a local art contest that showcases animal-themed art from artists of all ages. Plus, all the art goes to a great cause - animal care at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

“So each year the art show brings in between about $20,000 and $30,000, which is pretty significant... Some of the artwork from the younger kids, whether they’re in middle school or high school, is just really breathtaking.” Denise Hayes, CEO of RVSPCA

You can buy any of the artwork on Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the City Market Building in Roanoke.

For more information, or to buy some of the artwork online, click here.