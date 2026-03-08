VDACS announces the launch of ‘Evoke,’ making it easier for charitable organizations to file online

(Copyright 2026 by Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - All rights reserved.)

This month, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced their Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs launched Evoke, a new digital platform.

Evoke allows charities to file their registration electronically. Until now, this registration had to be filed on paper. All charities that intend to gather contributions within Virginia are required to register with the OCRP.

Recommended Videos

VDACS emphasized how the platform was announced during last week’s National Consumer Protection Week, which intends to raise awareness for consumers to learn more about how they are protected from fraud and errors.

“VDACS continues to modernize its technology and procedures to better serve residents of the Commonwealth. This online platform will be put to use across a range of VDACS programs in the future, making services more efficient and easier to use.” VDACS Commissioner Charles Green

To access the program, click here.