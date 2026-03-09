Botetourt County deputies seize narcotics, arrest two in Daleville traffic stop

Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a narcotics seizure in Daleville, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a narcotics seizure in Daleville, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 28, Botetourt County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Roanoke Road. During the stop, K-9 Nuka detected narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA, along with packaging materials consistent with drug distribution.

Recommended Videos

Both occupants of the vehicle, Joseph Stinnett, 57, and Zane Brizzi, 25, both of Covington, were taken into custody. They were each charged with: