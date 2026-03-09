Bus driver injured following school bus crash in Salem

Photo of the school bus being towed after it was rear-ended in Salem.

SALEM, Va. – A bus driver was injured after a school bus was rear-ended in Salem on Monday, Salem Police Department said.

SPD said a school bus with two children on board was rear-ended by a construction vehicle at the intersection of Thompson Memorial and Cleveland Avenue around 3:22 p.m. on Monday. Both students were assessed at the scene, but neither had any reported injuries, and they have since been reunited with their parents.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported as a precaution.

This crash is under investigation by the Salem Police Department. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.