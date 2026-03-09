Craig Co. nesting female Bald Eagle dies from lead poisoning, an all-too-common threat

Roanoke – Lead poisoning has claimed the life of another Bald Eagle in Southwest Virginia. A mature bald eagle known as Maggie (BAEA 26-139) has died despite receiving expert medical care at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for critically high lead poisoning, the center said.

It’s a hard loss for the community and center staff.

Recommended Videos

The eagle was first spotted lying below her nest at a Craig County nesting site referred to by local documenters as “Maggie’s Nest.” Photographer Dicy Howell has documented the pair at that site for more than 10 years.

Howell returned to the site over the weekend and found the female on the ground and acting unusually while her mate circled overhead, calling. After observing for a time, Howell contacted the wildlife center for advice.

Conservation Officer Rohrer later waded through knee- and hip‑deep water to reach the riverbank where the bird was grounded. He contained the eagle and took her to the center’s wildlife hospital for treatment in Roanoke.

Veterinary staff found blood lead levels so high they were beyond what the hospital’s analyzer could register. Lead fragments from hunting ammunition or lead fishing tackle are considered likely sources, though the exact source may never be confirmed.

At the hospital, staff provided fluids and began chelation therapy to help the eagle’s kidneys and liver process heavy metals. She was too weak for radiographs at the time, and staff called her prognosis guarded.

The center said the eagle—banded as BAEA 26-139 and known locally as Maggie—did not survive. The center asked the community to keep her in their thoughts and thanked Howell and Conservation Officer Rohrer for their quick action.

The center also noted the eagle’s mate remains at the nesting site and will temporarily be a single parent. While the male is capable of caring for the nest, the center said it will be harder without his partner.

To donate to Maggie’s care or support the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center: https://swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/

For more on the dangers of lead poisoning in Bald Eagles, watch a 10 News Special Vanishing Voices: Saving Virginia’s Wildlife.