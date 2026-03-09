Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider
Trending
Man dead following Roanoke shooting, investigation underway
Botetourt County considers 33-acre, fenced solar farm proposal in Fincastle
The Current

Local News

Magna Vista High School dismissing early due to power outage

(Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Magna Vista High School dismissed at 10 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage, according to school officials.

The outage was caused by a malfunction in an electrical panel within a breaker box. School officials told 10 News that no students or staff were in any danger.

Recommended Videos

Car riders will be dismissed at the football stadium parking lot, and staff will work their normal hours.

The Henry County Public Schools Maintenance Department is at the scene working to resolve the issue.

We will continue to update this article as more details become available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.