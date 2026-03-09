Magna Vista High School dismissing early due to power outage

Magna Vista High School dismissed at 10 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage, according to school officials.

The outage was caused by a malfunction in an electrical panel within a breaker box. School officials told 10 News that no students or staff were in any danger.

Car riders will be dismissed at the football stadium parking lot, and staff will work their normal hours.

The Henry County Public Schools Maintenance Department is at the scene working to resolve the issue.

We will continue to update this article as more details become available.