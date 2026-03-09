Man dead following Roanoke shooting, investigation underway

ROANOKE, Va. – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Roanoke Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Roanoke Police responded to the shooting on Sunday, March 8, at approximately 9:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of Norfolk Avenue Southwest. Officers arrived to find a man with critical injuries. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.