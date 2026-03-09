Skip to main content
Virginia State Police issues Critically Missing Adult Alert for Wythe County woman

Virginia State Police has issued a ‘Critically Missing Adult’ alert for a missing woman who was last seen in Wythe County. (Virginia State Police)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult alert for a woman last seen in Wythe County.

Authorities say Brandi Eva Mae Reed, 30, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Red Maple Lane in Wythe County. She was wearing camouflage leggings and boots. State police did not provide a description of her shirt or jacket. She is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

Investigators said Reed’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

She is believed to be driving a black and purple Yamaha Wolverine 400 ATV.

If you have any information about Reed’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Virginia State Police Fourth Division [24/7 Dispatch]. You can find more information here: Alerts

