Covington seventh grader selected for Appalachian STEM academy

Claire McGraw, a seventh-grade student at Covington Middle School, has been accepted to the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge in Tennessee, a competitive summer program for middle school students from 13 Appalachian states. She is the daughter of Matthew and Darilyn McGraw. (Photo Courtesy of Matt McGraw). (Copyright 2026 by Alleghany Highlands Public Schools - All rights reserved.)

COVINGTON, Va. – A seventh-grade student at Covington Middle School has been accepted into the Appalachian STEM Academy in Tennessee, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced on Tuesday.

Claire McGraw was accepted into the summer program that takes place in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Only two middle schoolers are selected from each of the 13 Appalachian states.

The academy offers those accepted hands-on experiences with STEM professionals and researchers working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Claire represents the very best of Covington Middle School. Her strong work ethic, curiosity and dedication to learning make her an excellent fit for this opportunity. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishment and excited to see how this experience will further inspire her interest in STEM.”

Principal Lori Mattson

AHPS also said that Claire’s family is just as proud of her acceptance into the program!

