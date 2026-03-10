IndyCar to host first ever street race in Washington D.C.

The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – IndyCar unveiled its racetrack design and layout for this summer’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., which is set for Aug. 22 and 23.

Officials say that the race will mark the first-ever auto race held on the National Mall and the historic streets of Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The weekend will be free and open to the public, offering unprecedented access to North America’s premier open-wheel series framed by America’s most iconic symbols of democracy, freedom and unity.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix street circuit (above) will feature a 1.7‑mile, seven‑turn layout, blending the high‑speed demands of INDYCAR racing with the historic character and stunning visuals of the nation’s capital.

“This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen,” said two‑time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and back‑to‑back Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had the opportunity to tour the circuit Monday morning. “You’ve got a high‑speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect. Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was formalized through an Executive Order signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

“We are very excited about hosting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in the sports capital,” Bowser said. “We want people to plan their trips to D.C. now. Come for the Freedom 250, and then stay to enjoy our monuments and museums, our beautiful parks, world-class restaurants and hotels, and all the culture and entertainment that make us the best city in the world.”

For more information and to sign up for updates on the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., visitwww.Freedom250GP.com.