Man arrested, another injured following malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after a fight that occurred in Lynchburg on Sunday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the 1300 block of Main Street around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a fight. Before the arrival of officers, witnesses said they saw two men fighting, and one was then struck with a blunt object. The man who was struck took himself to a local hospital for treatment, and the other man fled the scene following the incident.

Authorities said through investigation, they found the suspect vehicle’s description and license plate. Within a few hours, they were notified that the vehicle had returned to the area of Main Street by an Automatic License Plate Recognition alert.

Law enforcement said they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As a result, 65-year-old Dennis White was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Investigators determined the two men knew each other and found that this was an isolated incident.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.