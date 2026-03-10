Stewartsville Elementary closure considered in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. – Stewartsville Elementary’s future is on the line again after families in Bedford County held an emergency meeting ahead of a school board vote on whether to close the campus.

The closure proposal, first raised in 2024 as one option to ease the division’s financial strain, drew intense pushback from parents at Thursday’s meeting. Supporters of the school say closure would disrupt children, families and teachers.

“Where am I going next year, am I going to see my teachers, am I going to see my friends, that’s something a six year-old shouldn’t have to worry about over money.”

Amanda Bryan, president of the Goodview Elementary PTA, said organizers called the meeting to let families air concerns before the board convenes.

“When people feel like their kids are not being dealt with fairly, things can get intense. Part of the reason we were having the meeting tonight was so we can all gather together and get these feelings out before we go to the school board meeting.”

A public hearing on the possible closure is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the School Administration Office conference room on South Bridge Street in Bedford. The school board is expected to consider a vote later this week.