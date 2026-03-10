Two teens arrested after string of car thefts in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two teens were arrested after a string of car thefts in Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said between Feb. 14 and March 5, they responded to three car thefts and 12 attempted car thefts, all within a 1.48-mile radius. In all cases, the vehicles had damage to the door locks or the steering column and ignition area, or both. These are consistent with methods used in thefts involving certain Hyundai and Kia models.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with these incidents last week. One was charged with two petitions for grand larceny on March 5 for a stolen Kia Forte and Kia Soul, which were reported on March 3 and 5. The other was charged with one petition for grand larceny on March 6 for the same incident involving the Forte. The Forte has since been recovered.

Since the arrests, no other thefts or attempted thefts of Kias or Hyundais have been reported in the area.

To learn more about Kia anti-theft technology, click here. To learn more about Hyundai anti-theft technology, click here.