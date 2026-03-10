VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX CO., Va. – VSP announced Tuesday that it was investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Halifax County Monday.

VSP said that the crash occurred at 2:24 p.m. on Sinai Road when a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound two tenths of a mile east of Cassada Lane when the Envoy ran off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the Envoy, 63-year-old Brenda Hurt of Halifax, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.