Wytheville Police Department joins military funeral for Korean War soldier

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department announced Monday that it had participated and hosted the Honors Guard for a military funeral for a Korean War Veteran who had been missing in action since 1950.
The department issued the following statement on its social media pages Monday:
After more than 75 years, a hero has finally returned to the soil he called home.
We are deeply moved to share that CPL Marvin Silvester Patton, a Korean War Veteran who had been Missing in Action since July 5, 1950, has been brought home to Southwest Virginia. He was escorted from Grubb Funeral Home to his place of rest at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
The transition was carried out with the highest dignity by the elite Military Funeral Honors Guard of Fort Lee, Virginia.
Our agency was privileged to support this mission by hosting the Honors Guard and providing secure storage for the equipment used to render CPL Patton’s final honors.
Pictured is Chief of Police Joel Hash with the members of the Fort Lee Military Funeral Honors Guard. We extend our deepest gratitude to this unit for their professionalism and to the Patton family for their incredible sacrifice.
CPL Marvin Silvester Patton Obituary | Grubb Funeral Home | 1930 - 1950Wytheville Police Department