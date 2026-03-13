Two facing charges after weapon brought to Bedford Elementary School Friday

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Two people are facing charges after Bedford County Officials said they were made aware that a weapon had been brought to Bedford Elementary School on Friday.

According to officials, staff immediately followed safety protocols and the situation was quickly addressed, the item was secured, and the student involved was removed from the classroom.

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Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers, investigators, and school staff began investigating the incident and learned the origin of the firearm and those involved with the incident, officials say.

The location was also searched utilizing deputies and K-9 Stetson and no other firearms or contraband were found. At the completion of the investigation, one single charge was obtained for Samantha Jeffries and Clydale Moon of Bedford County for violation of 18.2-56.2 (recklessly leave an unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14).

Nobody was injured during the incident and there is no active threat, BCSO said.