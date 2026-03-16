Roanoke County Schools set to host 13th annual Backpack Run

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Public Schools’ Backpack Run is returning for its 13th year!

People could participate in the 5k or the 10k to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors and grants for teachers.

“Marion has been an instrumental partner and helped us start the Backpack Run back in 2013. Over the years, he has supported this race and promoted running in the Roanoke Valley. We are proud to host a race in his name.” Chuck Lionberger, Director of Communication for Roanoke County Public Schools

The Education Foundation has provided over $1.6 million in grants and scholarships since 1991.

Both races will take place on March 21 at Green Hill Park at 9 a.m. You can register for the event here.