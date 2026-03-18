WATCH: Weather stymies product for maple syrup producer

WATCH: Weather stymies product for maple syrup producerJeff Haniewich, Chief MeteorologistPublished: March 18, 2026 at 5:39 PMTags: Maple Syrup, Highland County, Highland County Maple FestivalHIGHLAND CO., Va. – Bitter news for organizers at the Highland County Maple Festival. One of the key producers sold out of maple syrup due to historically low production. Organizers are saying it is the worst maple syrup season ever due to a drastic shift in temperatures. Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.