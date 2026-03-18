Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
43º
Join Insider
Trending
With thousands of jobs coming to Southside Virginia, will the housing market be able to keep up?
Three charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in Bedford
Body recovered in Franklin County Tuesday, officials investigating
The Current

Local News

WATCH: Weather stymies product for maple syrup producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

HIGHLAND CO., Va. – Bitter news for organizers at the Highland County Maple Festival. One of the key producers sold out of maple syrup due to historically low production.

Organizers are saying it is the worst maple syrup season ever due to a drastic shift in temperatures.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.