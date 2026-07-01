Virginia’s Styrofoam ban takes effect, Roanoke businesses face rising costs

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia law banning foam containers took effect July 1, and businesses across the state are already feeling the financial impact.

The expanded ban prohibits businesses from using expanded polystyrene containers, better known as Styrofoam, for takeout and leftovers. The law is aimed at reducing litter and environmental waste. In downtown Roanoke, where takeout is a significant part of daily commerce — from lunch breaks to post-dinner leftovers — business owners say the transition is coming at a cost.

Macado’s counting the cost

Macado’s Restaurants is among the businesses seeing a significant financial hit. R. Harrison Macher, vice president of Macado’s Restaurants, said the numbers add up quickly.

“We have used Styrofoam to-go boxes for decades as they are the most cost-efficient option. Takeout grows as a larger percentage of our business every year. In addition to the rise of delivery services and takeout business, a large percentage of our dine-in customers have leftovers to take home. One of our company slogans is overstuffed and fun. We are proud to provide healthy portions at a reasonable price.

He added, “We used about 1,280,000 to-go boxes last year. The next most economical option that we could find is .09 cents more expensive per box. We are looking at a $115,200 increase in our cost just on to-go boxes.”

“We will figure it out just as we have for the last fifty years since my father started the company, but I’m not going to pretend like $115,000 is an easy pill to swallow.”

That translates to roughly 1.2 million boxes and more than $115,000 in additional annual expenses for the chain.

Businesses react differently to new rules

Reactions among Roanoke business owners are mixed. Scrambled made the switch to alternative containers and says the transition hasn’t been too difficult.

Meanwhile, The Hatch and Three Notched Brewery said they never used Styrofoam in the first place, making the new law a non-issue for their operations.

Cedars, however, told 10 News it is seeing container costs double under the new requirements.

On the Rise Bakery says it understands the environmental reasoning behind the ban but calls it a financial strain — especially as businesses continue to navigate broader rising costs across the industry.

State’s environmental goals vs. business realities

State leaders say the goal of the ban is to keep Styrofoam out of landfills and waterways. For many Roanoke business owners, the environmental motivation isn’t lost — but the financial reality is hard to ignore.

Most say they understand the reason behind the law, even as the transition means a bigger bill each month.