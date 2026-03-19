VSP issues critically missing adult alert for missing 73-year-old Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Department has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD says that 73-year-old Bonnie Mae Anderson was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest on Tuesday night.

She is described as a white female, 5′6, 100 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair and a tattoo on her right forearm. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

RPD said to call 911 if seen.