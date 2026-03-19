Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
40º
Join Insider
Trending
Cable news network MS NOW shuffles schedule, moving Stephanie Ruhle and Alicia Menendez to daytime
With thousands of jobs coming to Southside Virginia, will the housing market be able to keep up?
Three charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult in Bedford
Salem displays new Fire and EMS equipment
The Current

Local News

VSP issues critically missing adult alert for missing 73-year-old Roanoke woman

73-year-old Bonnie Mae Anderson was last seen Tuesday night, according to RPD

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Department has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Roanoke Police Department.

RPD says that 73-year-old Bonnie Mae Anderson was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest on Tuesday night.

She is described as a white female, 5′6, 100 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair and a tattoo on her right forearm. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

RPD said to call 911 if seen.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.