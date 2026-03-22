Law enforcement seeking public’s assistance in finding missing Montgomery County teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing teen, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said William K. Owen was last seen in the Indian Valley Road area of Montgomery County, wearing a navy blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

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Owen is a 16-year-old white teen with blond hair and blue eyes. He is around 5′8″ and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Owen or his whereabouts, please contact 540-382-4343.