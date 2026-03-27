WATCH: Ribbon cutting held for dual-language playground at Roanoke City library

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather cooperated long enough for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Plaza de Esperanza at Roanoke City Libraries’ Williamson Road location on Friday.

The dual-language playground for English and Spanish speakers serves a broader stretch of the community and encourages visitors to learn other languages.

It also provides a safe environment where families can come together, share stories and experiences, and talk about the ever-evolving world of parenting.

“And same for the children and their social environment and being able to interact with children that have different backgrounds and different experiences that don’t go to school with them or are not at home with them. This is just good for everybody’s development and learning, and it just forms that deeper, richer community tie that we need right now,” Amber Lowery, Roanoke City Library director, said.

The English translation of Plaza de Esperanza is “Place of Hope.”