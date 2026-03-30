Two killed, including 4-year-old, in Pittsylvania County crash

A crash in Pittsylvania County claimed the lives of two people, including a 4-year-old, last week, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Halifax Road on Friday, March 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Java Road. Authorities said a 2006 Honda Accord was turning onto Route 57 from Java Road when it was hit by a 2021 Ford F-350, which was heading west on Route 57.

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The driver of the Honda, 46-year-old Charline Gail Patterson, of Java, and the passenger, 4-year-old Ivyonna Patterson, died at the scene.

“Both occupants of the Honda were using the proper safety equipment,” Virginia State Police said.

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver of the Ford F-350.

The crash remains under investigation.