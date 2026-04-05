Two injured following single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Photo of the overturned vehicle following a Bedford County crash on April 5, 2026.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were injured as a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford County early Sunday morning, Forest Fire Department said.

FFD said they received reports of an accident with an entrapment just before 3 a.m. on Sunday on the East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. Upon arrival, crews found an overturned SUV with one person trapped.

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After rescuing the trapped person, authorities said they, along with another patient, were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.