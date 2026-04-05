Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider
Trending
Sonny has spent nearly a year in a shelter, could he be your new best friend?
In rural Virginia, excitement and dread grows over Democrats’ redistricting referendum
Law enforcement searching for man following various acts of domestic assault, wanted in Virginia, North Carolina
Families celebrate Easter at Hotel Roanoke’s annual Grand Easter Celebration
The Current

Local News

Two injured following single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Photo of the overturned vehicle following a Bedford County crash on April 5, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by Forest Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were injured as a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford County early Sunday morning, Forest Fire Department said.

FFD said they received reports of an accident with an entrapment just before 3 a.m. on Sunday on the East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. Upon arrival, crews found an overturned SUV with one person trapped.

Recommended Videos

After rescuing the trapped person, authorities said they, along with another patient, were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.