A man is dead following an encounter with deputies in Henry County Tuesday afternoon, according to reports

HENRY CO., Va. – A man is dead following an encounter with deputies in Henry County Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WXII.
This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as we receieve more information.
HENRY CO., Va. – A man is dead following an encounter with deputies in Henry County Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WXII.
This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as we receieve more information.
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