Skip to main content
Clear icon
49º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

A man is dead following an encounter with deputies in Henry County Tuesday afternoon, according to reports

HENRY CO., Va. – A man is dead following an encounter with deputies in Henry County Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WXII.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story as we receieve more information.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.