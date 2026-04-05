Law enforcement searching for man following various acts of domestic assault, wanted in Virginia, North Carolina

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man after multiple reported domestic violence incidents, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they responded to 1560 Virginia Avenue after a woman requested to report a domestic incident. The victim said she was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence they were staying at in the Collinsville area of Henry County.

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Authorities said the victim recalled multiple acts of violence against her, as well as threats against her life, using a firearm in an attempt at intimidation.

As a result, Henry County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Shepard. He is now wanted on the following charges:

Rape

Object Sexual Penetration

Strangulation

Abduction

Assault and Battery of a Family or Household Member

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Shepard is also wanted in North Carolina for a probation violation. Law enforcement said that Shepard is primarily from Graham, North Carolina, and has “limited ties” to Henry County.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at the residence of the victim, but Shepard was not there at the time.

Law enforcement said Shepard is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding Shepard’s whereabouts, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.