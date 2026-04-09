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The Current

Local News

Bedford man arrested and charged with crimes against children

BPD made an arrest following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship involving a Liberty Middle School teacher and a juvenile.

Wade (couretsy of BRRJ) (BRRJ2026)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that it had made an arrest following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship involving a Liberty Middle School teacher and a juvenile.

According to officials, Bedford County Child Protective Service, Bedford Public Schools and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were notified and immediately took steps following their response protocol.

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Subsequent investigation and legal process by BPD led to identifying the involved adult as 40-year-old Dustin Wade of Bedford. BPD arrested Wade and charged him with the following:

  • 2 counts - Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children  (§ 18.2-374.3 Code of Virginia).
  • 1 count - Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography (§ 18.2-374.1:1 Code of Virginia).
  • 1 count - Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent (§ 18.2-371 Code of Virginia

The Bedford Police Department would like to thank the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Bedford County Public Schools and Bedford County Child Protective Services for their assistance during this investigation.

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