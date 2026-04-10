Birth order and its impact on personality

Friday is National Siblings Day. If you have siblings, you’ve probably heard the theory that your birth order could play a role in your personality. But is that actually true?

While birth order doesn’t define an individual, there are personality traits that seem to be common among each of the groups. Experts say firstborns tend to be leaders, successful and perfectionistic, whereas middle children are natural negotiators because they know how to navigate between siblings. The youngest are often creative, risk-takers and may even be more relaxed due to their environment.

“It is helpful for parents to understand birth order theory because it helps them to be more mindful of the unconscious ways in which they may have different expectations for their children or allocate attention in various ways. It’s a reminder that each child is an individual, not just a role that they play in the family.”

So, what about only children? Experts say they are usually like firstborns when it comes to maturity and independence.