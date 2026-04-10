Gov. Spanberger signs bills into law to enhance public safety, prevent gun violence and support law enforcement

Governor Spanberger’s Office announced Friday that the governor signed legislation into law to support law enforcement and first responders, keep Virginians safe online and in their communities and protect kids, communities, and law enforcement officers from gun violence.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and someone who comes from a law enforcement family, public safety is personal to me,”said Governor Abigail Spanberger.“We are taking concrete steps to make sure Virginia’s law enforcement has the support they need to keep our communities safe.”

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The Governor signed bipartisan bills to help local law enforcement officers better coordinate in response to crisis calls, strengthen cyberstalking laws, and protect Virginians from sexual and domestic violence.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to keep Virginians safe online and in their communities:

SB673 (Senator Tammy Brankley Mulchi) — Strengthening cyberstalking laws to protect Virginians from unwanted sexual or violent contact online. Passed unanimously . — Strengthening cyberstalking laws to protect Virginians from unwanted sexual or violent contact online.

HB1387 (Delegate Mike Cherry) — Automatically revoking teaching licenses for convicted sex offenders. Passed unanimously . — Automatically revoking teaching licenses for convicted sex offenders.

HB559 (Delegate Scott Wyatt), SB399 (Senator Danny Diggs) — Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from teaching driver education courses. Passed unanimously . Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from teaching driver education courses.

HB1352 (Delegate Laura Jane Cohen) — Protecting kids by expanding school safety education to emphasize the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. Passed with bipartisan support . — Protecting kids by expanding school safety education to emphasize the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

HB250 (Delegate Vivian Watts), SB55 (Senator Danny Diggs) — Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from visiting state parks for the purpose of contacting children. Passed unanimously . — Prohibiting convicted sex offenders from visiting state parks for the purpose of contacting children.

HB629 (Delegate Katrina Callsen) — Creating two new criminal offenses to protect Virginians from sexual extortion and exploitation. Classifying threats to release sexually explicit images of another person in an attempt to get that person to engage in sexual acts as attempted sexual extortion. Also, making it a misdemeanor to produce explicit images of a person without their consent — or a felony if the person is under the age of 18 — in a restroom, dressing room, locker room, hotel room, and other locations. Passed unanimously . — Creating two new criminal offenses to protect Virginians from sexual extortion and exploitation. Classifying threats to release sexually explicit images of another person in an attempt to get that person to engage in sexual acts as attempted sexual extortion. Also, making it a misdemeanor to produce explicit images of a person without their consent — or a felony if the person is under the age of 18 — in a restroom, dressing room, locker room, hotel room, and other locations.

SB778 (Senator Mark Obenshain). Making it a felony for anyone 18 years of age or older to display obscene material to a minor under the age of 13. Passed unanimously . Making it a felony for anyone 18 years of age or older to display obscene material to a minor under the age of 13.

HB1233 (Delegate Karrie Delaney), SB329 (Senator Russet Perry) — Supporting the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund by assessing a $500 fee for certain sexual and domestic violence convictions. Passed unanimously . — Supporting the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund by assessing a $500 fee for certain sexual and domestic violence convictions.

SB95 (Senator Danica Roem) — Posting signage at interstate highway rest areas to increase public awareness of human trafficking. Passed unanimously . Posting signage at interstate highway rest areas to increase public awareness of human trafficking.

SB87 (Senator Bill Stanley) — Requiring localities to have working automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at sporting events and facilities. Passed unanimously . — Requiring localities to have working automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at sporting events and facilities.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to protect families, communities, and law enforcement officers from gun violence:

HB19 (Delegate Adele McClure), SB160 (Senator Russet Perry) — Closing the “intimate partner loophole” by prohibiting intimate partners convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes from possessing a firearm. Passed with bipartisan support . — Closing the “intimate partner loophole” by prohibiting intimate partners convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes from possessing a firearm.

HB93 (Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker), SB38 (Senator Barbara Favola) — Specifying that a person subject to a protective order or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may transfer their firearm to a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, who is 21 years of age or older, and who does not live in their home. — Specifying that a person subject to a protective order or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may transfer their firearm to a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, who is 21 years of age or older, and who does not live in their home.

HB40 (Delegate Marcus Simon), SB323 (Senator Adam Ebbin) — Banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of untraceable firearms without serial numbers that law enforcement cannot track, commonly known as “ghost guns.” — Banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of untraceable firearms without serial numbers that law enforcement cannot track, commonly known as “ghost guns.”

HB21 (Delegate Dan Helmer), SB27 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Allowing firearm manufacturers and dealers to be held legally accountable when negligent business practices contribute to gun violence. — Allowing firearm manufacturers and dealers to be held legally accountable when negligent business practices contribute to gun violence.

“Preventing gun violence is an issue of public safety — both for the officers who protect our streets and the children and families they work to keep safe. Whether you’re a first responder or a survivor seeking justice, these laws reflect a simple commitment: the Commonwealth of Virginia will always have your back," Gov. Spanberger said.